AUBURN — A Garrett man whose criminal history includes 19 previous convictions was sentenced to eight years in prison by Judge Monte Brown during a hearing Monday in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Luke Millhouse, 39, of the 0900 block of C.R. 52, pleaded guilty to dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, as part of a plea agreement.
Brown sentenced Millhouse to 10 years in prison, with two years suspended and eight years to serve.
He was placed on probation for two years and received credit for 248 days he served in jail while his case was pending.
DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe noted Millhouse has 13 prior misdemeanor convictions and six prior felony convictions. He has been on probation six times, with probation being revoked on four of those occasions.
“The message hasn’t been well received in the past,” Blythe said.
Millhouse’s attorney, Kevin Likes, acknowledged his client’s lengthy criminal history, describing it as “dismal,” and noted Millhouse has a history of significant substance abuse.
“Meth has really messed me up,” Millhouse told Brown, describing the drug as “super addictive.”
Brown noted Millhouse has served 13 sentences in jail and five sentences in prison and that an assessment in a pre-sentence report found Millhouse to have a high risk of reoffending.
“You’re not getting the message,” Brown told Millhouse, “Probation has been largely a failure for you.”
As part of the plea agreement, a separate charge of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, was dismissed.
Also in Superior Court II Monday:
• Michael Hardy of the 300 block of Whitney Street, St. Joe, was sentenced to six years in prison for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony. He received credit for 100 days he served in jail while the case was pending. If he successfully completes a substance abuse recovery program while in prison, the sentence will be modified to allow Hardy to be released to another form of supervision.
• Joshua Heinerich of the 3400 block of C.R. 52, Auburn, received a four-year suspended sentence and four years of probation for possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony. As a term of probation, Heinerich must serve the first 270 days on home detention.
• Bryan E. White of the 1100 block of 3rd Street, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 18 months of incarceration, all suspended except 210 days, and placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
He received credit for 105 days he served in jail while the case was pending.
