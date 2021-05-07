AUBURN— The Auburn Electric utility’s low incidence of power interruptions is amazing, Auburn Mayor Mike Ley said this week.
The utility experienced 51 unscheduled outages in 2020 with a total duration of 61 hours, its superintendent, Chris Schweitzer, said in his annual report to the city’s Common Council.
The outages included three caused by accidents for a total of six hours, 19 infrastructure problems for 14 hours and 29 weather- or nature-related failures for 41 hours. The totals are lower than in past years, Schweitzer said.
The utility’s practice of maintaining power lines to keep them clear of tree limbs and other threats plays a “huge” part in reducing outages, he added.
After a decline in electricity use due to COVID-19 shutdowns during May and June of last year, the rebound was “quite amazing” in the rest of 2020, Schweitzer said.
The council had voted to give major customers some relief on their bills from May through October 2020. Schweitzer said that ended up costing the utility $231,828 in revenue — far less than the $1 million that was predicted, because the recovery in business was so dramatic.
Auburn Electric has been looking its cost of service and rates “very intentionally the last 15 months,” Schweitzer said. Major industrial users complained last year that Auburn Electric’s rates no longer are competitive with other power suppliers.
Schweitzer said the city’s 96 industrial customers consume 72% of the utility’s power, with the top two industries using 35%.
Residential users make up 86% of customers, but use only 17% of power.
In all, Auburn Electric serves 7,748 customers across 22 square miles of territory inside and surrounding the city.
With its staff of 21 full-time employees, Auburn Electric maintains 370 miles of transmission lines and seven substations that distribute power to customers, Schweitzer said.
