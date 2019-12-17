AUBURN — A special hometown pre-release party for locally shot movie “Thy Neighbor” will take place Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at the Auburn NCG Cinema.
The official DVD release will not happen until next year, but a limited supply of DVDs will be available for purchase at the pre-release party.
“Thy Neighbor” is a faith-based thriller that has received nearly 100 awards and nominations from film festivals all over the world. It was released on TubiTV, the world’s largest ad-supported streaming service, in October, and within 10 days, it was listed as the No. 1 faith, horror, thriller and most popular title.
Written, directed and produced by George Johnson of Fort Wayne and formerly of Auburn, “Thy Neighbor” was shot at locations around northeast Indiana. Johnson’s wife, Karen “Kary” Johnson, worked alongside her husband on the project in multiple roles, including producer and assistant director.
Johnson said the DVD release version includes bonus features such as director and assistant director commentaries, deleted scenes and an outtake/blooper reel.
Cast members Dave Payton, Jessica Koloian, Michael Johnson, Amy Sutherland, Matt Moore, Michelle L. King and Jay J. Bidwell, as well as the Johnsons, will be at the pre-release party to chat and autograph DVDs.
