AUBURN — The following licenses to wed were granted in April in DeKalb County.
Matthew Ray Epperson, 37, Butler and Charleen Rae Trenary, 37, Butler.
Daniel Joseph Campbell-Tibbits, 30, Butler and Cassandra Renee Miller, 34, Butler.
Drake Allen McDonald, 30, Garrett and Leah Elizabeth-Marie Myers, 30, Garrett.
Talen Shane Mangles, 24, Auburn and Casondra Destony Lynn Rowe, 24, Auburn.
Mico Faster Temol George Ucherbelau Jr., 22, Camp Pendleton, California and Marcia Catherine Magofna Pialur, 23, Auburn.
Thomas Edward Bitterling, 45, Butler and Andrea Salazar, 50, Butler.
Andrew Michel Moore, 29, Butler and Madison Marie Shull, 25, St. Joe.
Micheal David Altevogt, 25, Auburn and Paige Nichole Rowlison, 25, Auburn.
Reed Aaron Hansen, 24, Waterloo and Amber Kay Blissmer, 24, Waterloo.
Jeffrey Alan William Creed Church, 39, Butler and Krystal Dawn Manning, 35, Butler.
Takoda Riley Kissinger, 21, Auburn and Cora Marie Doctor, 22, Auburn.
Caleb William Schmucker, 21, New Haven and Leah Steury, 24, St. Joe.
William Edward Thielking, 35, Angola and Dianna Elizabeth Moser, 29, Waterloo.
Joshua James Deetz, 22, Auburn and Alexis Renee Rhoades, 22, Avilla.
Robert D. Harmon, 63, Auburn and Jasmine Rene Pokorny, 43, Auburn.
Wyatt Lee Hurst, 27, Auburn and Amanda Marie Kaake, 31, Auburn.
Grant William Klein, 30, Waterloo and Kristen Nicole Haiflich, 30, Waterloo.
Jon Trevor Imhoff, 24, Butler and Rachael Christine Liberty, 24, Butler.
Matthew Andrei Corey, 25, Auburn and Tiffney Kay Banister, 32, Huntington.
Brian Paul McNutt, 38, Garrett and Jessica Suzanne Lennon, 34, Garrett.
Dalton Gregory Doll, 24, Garrett and Julia Renee Yingling, 25, Garrett.
Spencer Mason Geyer, 23, Waterloo and Breanna Jo Dunaway, 21, Warsaw.
Zachary Cole Hillers, 21, Noblesville and Avery May Rutan, 21, Auburn.
Adam Lee Harmon, 26, Auburn and Tessa Marie Guereca, 24, Decatur.
