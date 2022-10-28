Solar representative to answer questions
BUTLER — Alyssa Vogt, project developer for EDF Renewables, will hold office hours from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Butler Public Library, 340 S. Broadway.
These sessions, Vogt said, are people to meet one-on-one with any questions they have.
Individual meetings with Vogt may be scheduled by calling (612) 219-3295.
