GARRETT — The Garrett Presbyterian Church has welcomed the Rev. Terry Epling as its new pastor.
Epling and his wife, Anne, moved from St. Louis, Missouri, to Fort Wayne two years ago.
“We came because she was called as the pastor at First Presbyterian in downtown Fort Wayne, and so I came without a call,” Epling said.
Prior to moving to Fort Wayne, Epling had served as the stated clerk of the presbytery in St. Louis for 16 years, and his wife had pastored a church there. Epling also had served in a number of interim and temporary pastoral positions.
“I served churches that were very small, and the last church I served there was 950 members. So I had a lot of experience in churches of all sizes, with different staff configurations. So I thought, 'OK when we move here, something will come up for me to do.’” Epling said.
Epling would go on to fill a part-time pastoral position at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Fort Wayne upon the retirement of its pastor.
"Great group of folks! A lot of energy in that congregation. So they’re doing good things,” he said.
This fall, Epling heard from Bill Haworth, who previously had served the Garrett church and currently is the executive director of Smock Senior Ministries at First Presbyterian, Fort Wayne. Haworth suggested that perhaps Epling and the Garrett church could work out an arrangement where Epling could serve both congregations.
“Bill had served here in the past and said, 'I think that would be a good fit for both of you' … so I met with them, and it worked out,” Epling said.
“Both of the churches had to change their worship times to accommodate the two services. Trinity went 30 minutes early so they now worship at 9. Garrett went 45 minutes later so they now worship at 11. So they’re both adjusting to the time change, but it gives me enough time to end well at Trinity before I hit the road to come here. It all worked out.”
As he settles into his new role in Garrett, Epling said a priority will be to bring pastoral consistency.
"They’ve been without a pastor for a while. It’s very hard when you’re between pastors and you have pulpit supply and there’s no consistency of leadership. So the first thing is to bring consistent presence in the pulpit and in the church and to get to know the congregation and the leaders and figure out where we go from there,” Epling said.
“In between pastors, congregations tend to suffer in terms of attendance and people kind of fall away, so to speak, and that had happened here and so some of those folks are beginning to come back now that they know there’s a pastor in place.”
Epling noted the challenges faced by all, including churches, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“ … And how do we deal with that? And things are different and the sanctuary is different. We’re not singing as much and the service, it just feels different, and a lot of folks aren’t here because they’re concerned about being in a group of people. So that’s been a major challenge. And now we’re looking at possibly more closures and no longer meeting face-to-face, and so how do we do that and have a meaningful Advent and Christmas?” he asked.
Epling noted that churches have been changing over a long period of time and, for some congregations, participation is down.
“We’ve been talking about that for decades … and postponing sort of addressing it in terms of how do we do church and where do we need to change, and the pandemic has kind of forced our hand on that, to say we’ve got to do some things differently. We’ve got to reach out in service to people in different ways and provide for different sorts of experiences,” Epling said.
During the pandemic, Epling has kept himself busy with a project to transform a wooded and overgrown backyard at his home into a woodland garden.
“So I like to garden and be outside,” Epling said.
He and his family also own a small boat and are enjoying discovering lakes in the area, he added.
Epling and his wife are the parents of four children: Henry, 22, who lives in Fort Wayne and works at Fort Wayne Metals as an environmental coordinator; Tommy, 20, a junior at the University of Denver; Julia, a senior at Homestead High School; and Charlotte, 13, who attends Woodside Middle School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.