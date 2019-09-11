WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school district will hold an an informational meeting for parents of children with special needs who live within the DeKalb County Central United School District attendance area and are home schooled or attend a nonpublic school.
The meeting will take place Monday, Sept. 30, at 10:30 a.m.. at the school district central office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo. Anyone with questions may contact Assistant Superintendent Lori Vaughn at 920-1010.
