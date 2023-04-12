County Redevelopment Commission meets Tuesday
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Redevelopment Commission will hold a public meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.
The meeting will take place in Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
The purpose of the meeting is to approve minutes of the Jan. 25, 2023 meeting; official hiring of an attorney; and such other business as may come before the Redevelopment Commission.
