FORT WAYNE — The Mad Anthonys Foundation has named Mark Millett and Richard “Dick” Teets, co-founders and longtime leaders of Steel Dynamics Inc. as its 2023 Red Coat recipients.
Millett and Teets, along with previous Red Coat recipient Keith Busse, co-founded SDI in 1993, after recognizing an opportunity for a new steel company to lead the way in the growth of leaner, more efficient large-scale “mini mill” operations. Today, SDI is one of the largest and most diversified domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, with facilities located throughout the United States and in Mexico, employing over 12,000 individuals.
“We are thrilled to recognize Mark and Dick as Red Coat recipients this year,” Mad Anthonys board president Sherri Miller said in the announcement. “They have played a key role in driving SDI’s outstanding corporate citizenship over the years and in making our community, our city and our region an outstanding place to call home.”
A native of England, Millett succeeded Busse as president and CEO in 2012 and was named chair of the SDI board of directors in 2021. He held numerous leadership positions throughout the company before being named president and CEO, including president and chief operating officer, executive vice president of Metals Recycling and Ferrous Resources, and executive vice president of Flat Roll Operations. Millett was integral to the design, construction, and startup operation of all of SDI’s steel mills.
He currently serves as chairman of the Steel Manufacturers Association, which also recognized him with the James F. Collins Achievement in Advocacy Award in 2019. He was named Steelmaker of the Year by the Association of Iron and Steel Technology in 2014. He’s also an active advocate and supporter for a number of causes and nonprofit organizations throughout the region.
“To be named a Red Coat recipient is incredible — and to be named one alongside Dick makes it even better and more memorable,” Millett said in the announcement.
Like Millett, Teets held a number of key leadership positions at SDI before retiring as executive vice president for steelmaking president and COO of Steel Operations in 2016.
His career in the industry spanned more than 40 years and included overseeing the construction of one of the first large-scale mini-mill plants in the United States and securing experimental partnerships with Japanese steelmakers in the U.S. At SDI, he helped manage and strategically expand the company’s capacity for manufacturing numerous different types of steel products.
“It’s an absolute honor to be named a Red Coat recipient and to join such an esteemed group — and to help support the important work the Mad Anthonys Foundation makes possible in our community,” Teets said.
Millett and Teets will be honored at the Red Coat Gala, which will be held May 20 at the Clyde Theatre in Fort Wayne. The 66th Mad Anthonys Pro-Am will take place Oct. 9 at Sycamore Hills Golf Club in Fort Wayne.
Those interested in attending the Red Coat Gala or in supporting the Mad Anthonys Foundation can purchase tickets and learn more about becoming a Mad Anthonys supporter at madanthonys.org.
The Mad Anthonys is a charitable organization founded in 1957 and comprised of business leaders and professionals from Northeast Indiana. The Mad Anthonys Pro-Am is one of the premier charity golf events, along with the Red Coat Gala, raising millions of dollars for charitable organizations in Fort Wayne.
