AUBURN — Republic Services trucks will pick up discarded Christmas trees Monday for residential customers inside Auburn’s city limits.
Trees should be placed at curbside by 6 a.m. Monday, a city official said.
“To ensure the loading in the truck, we request the trees be cut into 4-foot sections,” Republic Services said. “Also, the trees need to be clear of any lights and ornaments.”
The tree collection will take place across the entire city on Monday, Republic Services said.
