AUBURN — An online auction of 20 wooden fences decorated by local artists has raised more than $15,000.
“Cheers from our Corner of the World” featured 20 wooden corner fences in the annual 12th outdoor art exhibit in downtown Auburn. The exhibit was presented by Auburn Main Street and the Downtown Auburn Business Association. The creations have been on display since June.
Mobile bidding on the fences began Sept. 2 and concluded with a remote bidding period and live feeds Wednesday evening.
Dinner ticket holders had their themed dinner hand-delivered by volunteers to their home or party site. The dinner came complete with special gifts, hand painted glasses by the 2021 artists, special hostess gifts donated by several DABA businesses, and the choice of wine or beer donated by Auburn Brewing Company and Byler Lane Winery.
The top-selling fence was “At the Corner of Past and Progress” by Jessica Greene and Shawn Greene, and sponsored by Auburn Essential Services. The fence commanded a winning bid of $1,100.
The fence also received first place and $500 in judging by Eric Carlson, an art professor from the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne. Carlson’s votes accounted for 80% of the vote total and were combined with 20% of People’s Choice votes.
“The More You Gnome” by Kathy Minnich received a second-place prize of $250. “Boiler Up” by Amy Buchs placed third and received a $100 prize.
“At the Corner of Past and Progress” also received first place in separate People’s Choice judging. “Metals to Petals” by Sandy Cisco was second and “The More you Gnome” by Minnich was third.
The auction also featured opportunities to bid on local experience items, such as lighting the Frosty the Snowman display at the annual Holiday Parade in downtown Auburn.
“The committee is very excited about it and already beginning to think about how we will handle the auction next year, as well as our Dueling Pianos event which we’ve decided to hold as a separate event from now on and is currently scheduled for Feb. 10, 2022,” said one of the event organizers, Jama Smith.
Proceeds from the event help provide family experiences in downtown Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.