CORUNNA — A Garrett man escaped injury in a single vehicle accident in the 3500 block of S.R. 327 at 9:01 p.m. Saturday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Kyle Leon, 38, of Garrett, was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban southeast on S.R. 327 when he lost control of his vehicle due to ice on the road, police said. Leon’s vehicle left the roadway and rolled onto its side.
Police said Leon was able to get out of his vehicle by breaking out the windshield. He told police he had no injuries that he wanted treated.
Police said the vehicle was a total loss.
County police were assisted by the Corunna Fire Department.
