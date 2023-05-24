WATERLOO — The Waterloo summer parade and festival will take place Saturday, June 3.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. Line the streets and get those sweet treats.
After the parade, visitors are invited to Francis Thomson Memorial Park, 485 W. Van Vleek St. for more fun.
There will be craft and food vendors and a car and tractor show.
Meet around the stage at 11:30 a.m. to check out John Dudley wow young and old alike with his magic once again this year. At 12:30 p.m., Soarin’ Hawk will have several raptors to enjoy.
Other activities in the park include Tag Art doing some face painting and balloon art. The DeKalb County Horseman’s Association will give rides 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Corn hole for kids begins at 1 p.m. Mark’s Ark animal show will be from 2-4 p.m.
Adult corn hole will include prizes from Ross Projects & Designs, Albright’s One Stop and more. The bags will start tossing at 4 p.m.
Kids will be able to roll around in the hamster balls and go down the water slide once again this year. Area churches will provide plenty of games.
We will round out the night with ReKT taking the stage at 6 p.m.
