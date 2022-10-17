AUBURN — DeKalb County residents now have another option when seeking general surgery needs as Jessica Bartock, DO, FACOS, recently joined the Parkview Physicians Group.
“We are quite fortunate Dr. Bartock has chosen to practice in DeKalb County,” said Tasha Eicher, president of Parkview DeKalb Hospital. “Our patients will undoubtedly benefit from her surgical skills, compassion and drive to create the best outcome for each person in her care.”
Bartock completed her residency in general surgery with Ascension Health Macomb Oakland Hospital in Warren, Michigan. During that time, her training included endoscopy, bariatric surgery, advanced laparoscopy, as well as breast surgery. She received her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Bartock completed her undergraduate studies at St. Bonaventure University in St. Bonaventure, New York, graduating magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in biology. A member of the Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society and chapter secretary for the Student Osteopathic Medical Association, she also competed at the NCAA Division I level in the Atlantic 10 Conference as a member and senior-year captain of the St. Bonaventure University women’s soccer team.
Most recently, she cared for patients as a general surgeon at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital in Coldwater, Michigan, where she served as chair of the hospital’s Infection Control Committee, and member of the Hospital Executive Committee and the Surgical Quality Metrics Committee.
Bartock is a fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons and a member of the American College of Surgeons, the American Osteopathic Association, and the American Medical Association. She is also an alumna of the Sigma Sigma Phi National Honorary Osteopathic Service Fraternity.
Bartock has local ties to the area, with several family members — including a brother and sister-in-law who also work for Parkview – living nearby, so she is happy to have relocated to Auburn.
“For me, being in Auburn is the best of both worlds,” she said. “I feel that practicing in a smaller community allows me, as a physician, to form closer connections with patients and provides a valuable resource, so people don’t have to travel far to get the care they need, and if larger resources are needed, they’re right down the road in Fort Wayne.”
Bartock values working with her patients to achieve the best possible outcomes for them.
“I want patients to know that I genuinely care about them as individuals,” she said, “and I’m there to listen and help them get the right care for their situation. Surgery can be daunting and scary, and I understand that. My office staff and I are there to answer questions and support them through the whole process.
“My goal,” she continues, “is to come up with a treatment plan that the patient and I agree is the best for them — whether that means surgery with me, a second opinion, conservative treatment or recommendation for a specialist to evaluate the patient. It is of the utmost importance that my patient feels comfortable with the plan we’ve made.”
Bartock is married to a Fort Wayne pediatric intensivist, and the couple has three very young children, so her off-duty hours are all about family time: outdoor activities, going out in the family’s boat, or trips to the zoo and other attractions. As a former collegiate soccer player, she is getting a kick out of watching her 6-year-old now pick up the game as well. If time permitted, she notes, fishing, traveling and arts and crafts would also be on her list of favorite leisure activities.
Dr. Bartock’s office is located at 1310 E. 7th St., Suite F. Call 920-2710 for questions and appointment scheduling.
