AUBURN — Strawberries will return to the Eckhart Public Library Park, 603 S. Jackson St., during Strawberries Around the Fountain from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 22.
Strawberries Around the Fountain is presented by the Friends of Eckhart Public Library and is a continuation of the tradition started by the former Auburn Garden Club.
This year’s event reflects a name change from last year’s festival, which was billed as Strawberries in the Park.
“Last year, we felt such a sense of community in the library park,” said library executive director Katie Mullins.
“We want to thank the Friends of Eckhart Public Library for providing such a fun and engaging fundraising opportunity for the library to expand and deepen resources and services for the children and teens we serve.”
Strawberry shortcakes with handmade vanilla ice cream from The Brown House and biscuits from The Deli at Sixth and Main will be sold for $10 each. There will be a limited amount of gluten-friendly biscuits available as a substitute for regular biscuits in the shortcakes. Tickets are not necessary and strawberry shortcakes will be available first come, first served, until sold out.
Hotdogs and water will be given out for free, thanks to generous donations from The Auburn Moose Lodge and Mettert’s Water Care.
The Friends have also received sponsorship from many community partners, a list of which can be seen on the Strawberries page of the library’s website. Total profits from the event will be given to the library to further initiatives for children and teens in the community.
Strawberries event co-chair Luke Martin said he looks forward to seeing community members united around a worthy cause. “Locally made strawberry shortcake with ice cream is hard to beat on a summer day, and it tastes so much sweeter knowing that it is also directly benefiting the library’s youngest generation of patrons. It’s also sweeter when you’re among family, friends, and friendly faces enjoying music and fun in the beautiful library park,” Martin said.
In addition to live music from Main Street Porch Band, activities at this year’s event include a special Friends of Eckhart Public Library book sale, horse-drawn wagon rides from the DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association, face painting from Mystic Brush, and fun outdoor games from Y on the Fly. The main library will be open until 8 p.m.
In the case of inclement weather, the backup location is the gymnasium at McKenney-Harrison Elementary School. If bad weather occurs, the decision to move the event indoors will be made by midday on June 22.
Friends president and event co-chair Andrea Cohn hopes that won’t be necessary though.
“We are hoping for a bright sunny day, and we are really looking forward to seeing the community come together once again to support the library,” Cohn said.
More information on Strawberries Around the Fountain, including information on a “Second Chance” Friday sale may be found at https://epl.lib.in.us/strawberries/.
Strawberries Around the Fountain is also part of the library’s Read. Do. Explore. summer program. More information regarding the program may be found on the library’s website, epl.lib.in.us.
