FORT WAYNE — For its Masterwork Series concert tonight, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic will begin with “Rest and Restless,” a composition by Patrick O’Malley, who grew up in Auburn.
The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Auer Performance Hall in the Rhinehart Music Center on the Purdue Fort Wayne campus.
It represents a homecoming for O’Malley, whose parents, Kevin and Tamzon, moved to Auburn when he was 1 year old and continue to reside south of the city.
Patrick O’Malley, 29, now lives in Los Angeles, where he works as a composer.
While in Indiana, he played double bass in the Fort Wayne Youth Symphony.
“It’s fun to come back after all these years and work in a fully professional guise with them,” O’Malley said Friday.
He will be watching from the audience when his 13-minute work is performed.
“I think of it as an emotional landscape that slowly alternates from this darker, angstier mood … that moves to this more hopeful and optimistic tone with the English horn,” he said.
“Those two worlds trade off a little bit until they finally come together” and the orchestra plays with its full power. O’Malley said the music conveys “the symbiotic nature of these two sides we all have.”
O’Malley wrote the piece as a solo work for double bass to play a recital he gave during graduate school at the University of Southern California. In 2016, he expanded it into a work for a full orchestra. The USC Symphony performed it in 2018.
O’Malley lived near Smith Acres Park on Auburn’s east side as a child and attended school in Auburn from preschool through third grade. He then transferred to Canterbury School in Fort Wayne.
He graduated from Northwestern University in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in music composition, then enrolled at USC for graduate studies in composition.
He has been living in Los Angels since 2013, but visits Auburn every Christmas and during summers.
“Most of what I do these days is in the classical music realm. I do occasionally score films,” he said.
He helped with arrangements for “Journey Live,” a touring concert in which the orchestra responds to the video game Journey being played live and projected for the audience to watch.
“It’s never the same experience, one concert to the next,” he said.
Monday, O’Malley will depart for Peekskill, New York, for a three-week residency living in the home of the late American composer Aaron Copland. During his stay, he will work on a 15- to 20-minute composition for 10 chamber musicians, commissioned by the Fifth House Ensemble of Chicago.
“It’s a real treat to live in such a famous composer’s house,” O’Malley said.
O’Malley said he just finished a work that will be performed at Carnegie Hall next year by the New York Youth Symphony. According to his website, he was selected as one of the winners of its First Music program.
“That’ll be my Carnegie debut next year, which I’m really excited about,” O’Malley said.
Samples of O’Malley’s compositions are available on his website, musicbypatrickomalley.com.
Saturday’s Fort Wayne Philharmonic concert will conclude with Beethoven’s 5th Symphony.
