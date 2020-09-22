The Health & Human Science Educators of Purdue Extension will offer a virtual learning series in celebration of Active Aging Week in October.
Purdue Extension offices for the counties of Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Wells and Whitley will offer the programs live via a Zoom link on Thursdays in October. The dates are set for October 8, 15, 22 and 29 at 9:30 a.m. It will feature topics significant to active aging and the focus areas of nutrition, health, family and money.
The schedule:
• Oct. 8 — Nutrition & Active Aging — “Super Foods.” When combined with a balanced diet, super foods have been shown to make a difference in the health of the aging population.
• Oct. 15 — Staying Connected & Active Aging — Older Adults who have close social connections not only live longer and fuller lives, but also cope better with physical health conditions and experience less depression. Participants will learn some steps you can take to prevent loneliness and stay connected.
• Oct. 22 — Physical Activity & Active Aging — As people age, bone density and muscle tone decline, which can impact both physical and mental health. Learn how physical activity can help with the aging process.
• Oct. 29 — Avoiding Scams during Active Aging — Technology makes it easy for scammers to fake caller ID information, and Americans age 62 and older are prime targets. Learn more about how to stay scam-safe.
To register, go to: https://bit.ly/2ZiNy3J (e-mail address required). Once registered, you will receive an e-mail confirmation with the Zoom link for the session selected the Monday prior to the scheduled learning session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.