AUBURN — Larry Hixson calls Wednesday’s Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., one of the best days he’s ever spent.
Hixson, of Auburn, and 86 other veterans from northeast Indiana flew to the nation’s capital for a tour of the city’s war memorials.
As an Air Force veteran, Hixson especially wanted to see the memorial to his branch of service.
“They teased me and made it the last stop, and I just wanted to stay the rest of the evening,” he said.
Hixson served in the Air Force from 1957-1963, starting with the Air National Guard in Fort Wayne. He was sent to France in early 1960s during the Berlin Wall crisis.
“In 10 months, I was in 13 different countries, so that was an experience I couldn’t forget and probably couldn’t afford to pay for, today,” he said.
Carmon Wetoskey of Waterloo also was among seven DeKalb County veterans aboard the Honor Flight.
“My son and I both enjoyed it. It was excessively wonderful. I just loved it. I appreciated all the help and things that went into it,” Wetoskey said. His son, Keith, served as his escort.
Carmon Wetoskey served with the U.S. Army for three years in Germany after World War II.
“We just patrolled everywhere,” he said. “If there was any trouble, you had to take care of it.”
Other local veterans making the Honor Flight were William Goggin of Garrett and Harold Delong, Alfred Goff, Edward Hughes and Raymond Kelly, all of Auburn.
The roster for the 33rd flight consisted of 13 veterans from World War II, 60 Korea veterans, eight Cold War veterans and six Vietnam veterans, along with their escorts.
To date, 2,371 veterans have been transported to Washington by Honor Flight Northeast Indiana to reflect on the memorials built in their honor.
Hixson traveled on the Honor Flight with his daughter, Joy Thomas of Auburn, as his escort.
“I don’t know who enjoyed it the most” between them, he said.
As an Honor Flight tradition, an estimated 3,000 people greeted the veterans when they returned to Fort Wayne International Airport Wednesday nignt.
Hixson said, “That really touched you … when you see that many people recognizing the veterans, and I really appreciate it.”
