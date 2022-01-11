AUBURN — A recent study by financial technology company SmartAsset ranked DeKalb County eighth in Indiana as the county where social security income stretches the furthest.
The study analyzed Social Security income in each county against the local cost of living to identify where retirees’ social security lasts the longest.
According to the study, DeKalb County’s cost of living is $18,713 with annual social security payments of $20,895.
Ranking first in the state was Whitley County, where the study found the cost of living to be $19,037 and annual social security to be $22,358.
LaGrange County came in second, with a cost of living of $19,051 and annual social security of $22,002. Noble County was ranked 19th with a cost of living of $18,857 and annual social security of $20,693. Steuben County was ranked 22nd with a cost of living of $19,692 and annual social security of $21,346.
“To find the places where Social Security goes furthest, we first looked at the average Social Security income for residents in each county. We then calculated the taxes a typical retiree would pay on that income based on state-specific Social Security tax rules. We subtracted the taxes from that average Social Security income to determine the net income from Social Security,” SmartAsset said.
Next, SmartAsset calculated how far that net income would go in every county to cover basic necessities, such as food, housing and transportation. The company subtracted the county-level cost of typical living expenses from each county’s net Social Security income.
“Finally, we indexed the results to 100, with 100 showing where Social Security would go furthest in covering the cost of living for residents in any given county. Higher scores reflect the places where Social Security income best covers living expenses,” SmartAsset said.
The company indexed DeKalb County at 80.18.
The study found the state average cost of living to be $19,331 and an annual social security of $20,144.
