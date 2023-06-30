AUBURN — Gavin Kling was presented with scouting’s highest honor, the Eagle Award at a court of honor recently.
He is the son of Matthew and Amanda Kling of Auburn and is a member of Boy Scout Troop 169, chartered with the Auburn Presbyterian Church.
In order to achieve the rank of Eagle, Kling earned 21 merit badges, served as a troop guide for new Boy Scouts who crossed over into the troop, and as a quartermaster, the Scout position that inventories troop equipment and keeps the equipment in good condition. This position helped prepare him for his Eagle Scout community service project.
For several years, Kling was a member of the Excelsior Arts Academy in Auburn. He inventoried, catalogued and digitized all of the props and clothing. Kent Johnson, executive director of Excelsior Arts Academy, spoke about how Gavin stepped in when one fell ill, was willing to try, and became a regular performer.
The Eagle Scout award is earned by less than 5% of all youth who join the Boy Scouts of America.
Kling attends Ball State University, studying physics and astronomy as a double major.
