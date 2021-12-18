Joint drainage board to meet
AUBURN — The joint DeKalb County/Noble County Drainage Board will meet Thursday, Dec. 30, at 10 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Court on the second floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse to consider awarding contracts for phase II of the reconstruction of the William Bickel tile drain.
