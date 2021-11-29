AUBURN — After 22 years with the county, Auditor Jan Bauman submitted her resignation during Monday’s DeKalb County Commissioners meeting.
In a short letter of resignation, Bauman said she was retiring from the position due to health reasons, stating her last day on the job would be Dec. 18.
Deputy Auditor Susan Sleeper said she was extremely upset that Bauman is having to leave her position because of medical reasons.
“She has been an outstanding auditor. She will be missed,” said Commissioner Mike Watson.
Commissioner Todd Sanderson said he will miss her attention to detail.
“She didn’t push anything aside,” he said.
Bauman took over as auditor in 2015 after the passing of John Fetters, who served as DeKalb County Auditor for eight years.
A Republican caucus will be held to fill Bauman’s seat on Saturday, Dec. 18. Bauman has one year left on her term.
With Commission President William Hartman absent from Monday’s meeting and returning from a holiday weekend, the board had a rather light agenda.
Also on Monday’s agenda was the approval of the rezoning of a property at 5177 C.R. 35, in Auburn from low density residential (R-1) to neighborhood commercial (C-2).
The 3.5-acre parcel of land has been home to Scherer & Maxfield lawn and garden equipment and supplies for a number of years.
The change in zoning is needed because Ken Thrush is selling his half of the business to James Maxfield.
Chris Gaumer, director of development services for the county, said the use of the property will remain the same.
Sanderson said he was good with the zoning change because it has been an ongoing business since at least 1970.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.