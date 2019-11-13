WASHINGTON — Legislation designed to improve the Department of Veterans Affairs and introduced by U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, passed Tuesday with unanimous, bipartisan support, he said.
Only 4% of legislation introduced in Congress gets a vote on the House floor, Banks said. Because Democrats control the House, the majority of bills passed are Democrat-sponsored. It is rare for a bill to reach the floor at all, but even rarer for a bill introduced by a member of the minority party to pass when the majority is in charge, Banks said.
Banks’s bill, the VA Design-Build Construction Enhancement Act of 2019, encourages the Department of Veterans Affairs to use design-build construction in appropriate circumstances. Design-build is an innovative and effective method for managing construction projects that is widely used in the private sector and some parts of the federal government, the congressman said.
“I am glad the U.S. House took a break from partisan impeachment to pass this common-sense bill to help tackle the multibillion-dollar backlog of construction projects at the VA,” Banks said. “The VA should use every available tool to deliver world-class facilities to our veterans.”
“Special thanks to our Democrat lead Rep. Perlmutter, who recognizes the need to put down arms and work across the aisle with Republicans,” Banks added.Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colorado, was the Democrat lead for Banks’ legislation.
Banks said the federal government began widespread use of design-build construction in 1996. Design-build is a delivery method for construction projects that combines architectural, engineering and construction services into a single contract. It is an innovation from traditional design-bid-build construction, where design and construction are sequential and performed by different contractors. When used in appropriate circumstances, design-build construction can accelerate projects, reduce change orders, and increase warranty protections, he said.
Some federal agencies use design-build construction frequently, while others, like VA, have limited experience with it, Banks said. VA unsuccessfully attempted to use the “integrated-design and construct” method, which is somewhat similar to design-build, in the troubled Aurora, Colorado, replacement medical center construction project. Some have interpreted this experience to mean design-build is unsuitable for VA, but this is a bad conclusion, Banks said. Specifically, the VA Inspector General found that VA switched to this method in the fourth year of the project, when the vast majority of the design already had been completed, rendering it ineffective.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.