AUBURN – United Way of DeKalb County invites the public to attend a Community Conversations event on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 5:30 p.m. at the JAM Center, 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett.
Community Conversations are geared toward reaching out to the public to better understand their needs and goals. The conversations aim to provide a safe place where people can come together to talk about their aspirations, concerns and how they want their community to move forward.
The goal of organizers is to reach out and engage a broad range of diverse people within the county. Anyone who lives, works or attends school in DeKalb County can participate in these conversations.
For more information, people can visit unitedwaydekalb.org or contact Dawn Mason at 927-0995.
