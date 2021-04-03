AUBURN — Opposition to racism, disappointment and charity mingled Saturday at a Day of Solidarity rally in downtown Auburn.
What the anti-racist gathering on the DeKalb County Courthouse sidewalks did not produce is any trouble.
People from as far as South Bend, Bloomington and Dayton, Ohio, gathered to respond to a Ku Klux Klan rally taking place at an undisclosed private location near Auburn.
The size of the Klan rally remained a mystery, while about 150-200 people assembled downtown at the rally organized by the newly formed Indiana Mutual Aid Coalition.
Between speeches calling for racial harmony, some people expressed disappointment at the size of the anti-Klan crowd or the number of rifles being carried by a defense team for the rally.
However, the amount of food donated at the rally was described as “a pleasant surprise.”
The only provocative moments came when a pickup truck flying U.S. and Confederate flags drove by the west side of the courthouse on Main Street, prompting jeers from the crowd.
Three police officers watched over the event from the roof of an office on the north side of the square. Two DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies briefly stopped their squad car to speak with a rifle-carrying group at the corner of Main and 7th street, but took no action.
“We have power just coming together and standing here today,” said a woman from Fort Wayne, one of several people who combined to spend more than an hour addressing the crowd.
“I want to thank you guys so much for coming out, because honestly, here in Auburn, it feels a little daunting to be doing this, since so many people disagree with it — and it’s so nice to have support from the region,” said an anonymous Auburn woman who helped organize the event.
A Spencerville man at the back of the crowd said he came to the rally because he is anti-hate.
“I figured the more bodies here, the better,” he said.
He was one of several people who expressed surprise at seeing more than a dozen people carrying rifles and wearing military-style garb, stationing themselves on each corner of the courthouse square to guard the gathering.
“I’m not sure how I’m supposed to know if it’s a good guy with a gun or a bad gun with a gun,” the Spencerville man said.
“I didn’t think that was the message we were here for today. I thought this message was for solidarity against hatred and against racism,” said an Angola-area woman who was carrying a “Black Lives Matter” cap.
She sought out an organizer of the rally for an explanation and did not like what she heard about the need for armed protectors.
“That message shouts louder than anything you’re trying to say,” she said about the guns. “I came here hopeful, and I’m leaving sad.”
Her companion from the Angola area also left the courthouse.
“It’s coming down to the level of what we’re opposed to — violence. … What we’re supposed to be about is nonviolence,” the second woman said about the guns. “It delegitimizes our cause.”
An exchange between a member of the clergy and armed members of the defense team took place on a corner of the courthouse square.
“I feel I cannot stay because I cannot support violence,” the clergyman said. “I do respect what you guys are doing. I just can’t agree with it.”
Members of the defense team and their supporters said they were not attempting to incite violence and encouraged the pastor not to leave, telling him there were other areas on the courthouse square where people were not carrying firearms. They thanked the clergyman for having the conversation.
Addressing the necessity for a defense team, an anonymous woman said, “It’s crucial that were are able to have confidence in the fact that we will all be leaving here in one piece.”
Most of the crowd remained for more than two hours, listening to speakers from Auburn, Fort Wayne and beyond.
A speaker who said she is an Auburn native and now lives in Elkhart voiced disappointment at not seeing many people she recognized as being from Auburn.
“Where are they? Where the Hell are you, Auburn? … Where are the thousands of people here in this community?” she asked.
“I hope people from Auburn are here standing up against” the Klan, said another former resident. “This Auburn girl says: ‘No more.’”
A man who called himself a “no-named individual with a ‘no-hate’ flag” said he has lived in Auburn 10 years. He said he has found promotional material for the KKK on his front porch.
“Nothing bad ever happens here, and then the KKK shows up. ... Get outta here. You don’t belong here,” he said.
A man from South Bend said Klan members were “hiding in the country right now — that’s how proud they are, that’s their white pride.”
“Those of you that aren’t from Auburn, not everybody aligns themselves with the Klan’s ideals,” another speaker said.
“There should be more people here. There should be thousands of people here,” a man from Dayton, Ohio, told the crowd.
Elliot Hubbard of Angola attended as a representative of Tri-State Team for Unity and Justice, based in Angola.
According to a card promoting the team, it is “Bringing awareness of racial injustice to our community; working toward peaceful coexistence; pursuing equal opportunity and justice for all.”
Hubbard said members of his group have gathered at the mound in downtown Angola and networked at other events. They also perform community service projects, including food collections and a holiday fundraiser to benefit others.
The group has a core membership for about eight or nine people, but as many as 20 have participated in its larger events. Hubbard said the team hopes to continue to grow.
Devin Ruiz came as a member of Food Not Bombs from South Bend. The group coordinated a food drive at Saturday’s event, gathering donations for Auburn food banks, Ruiz said. Food Not Bombs also provided food and drinks to those who attended the gathering.
“Is it far more than I expected, and that is always a pleasant surprise,” he said about the food donations lining a sidewalk. “It’s a direct rejection of everything that the Klan meeting would say.”
