GARRETT — Coterie Pizza is an innovative name if a perfect fit.
Defined as a gathering of people with a common taste, pizza created at Garrett’s new pizzeria pleases the palate of all sorts of pasta lovers.
Since opening the first week of June — graduation night to be exact — owner Chris Zaugg and crew have been serving up specialties made to order from scratch.
Pizza, breads and sandwiches are baked in an 84-inch, Italian dome, hand-assembled brick oven. At 700 degrees, it takes only three minutes to bake pizza and sandwich favorites. Ten 12-inch pizzas can bake at the same time.
“We are going to have orthodox pizzas and we hope to have unorthodox and fun pizza, as well,” he said.
Specialty pizzas include hot honey with ricotta cheese, pepperoni, hot honey drizzle and red pepper flakes; chicken bacon with a choice of ranch, barbecue, hot or Cajun heat sauce; or a fan favorite brisket pizza topped with burnt ends, mushrooms, marinated onion and house made barbecue sauce. Also in the works is a gumbo pizza, andouille sausage and shrimp with heat in the sauce.
“Our cheese bread created its own following,” Zaugg said. It is offered with garlic butter, cheese with marinara dipping sauce or a beer cheese dip. Gluten-free and vegan cheese options are also available.
Other entrees include stone-baked sandwiches with dough filled, folded and made to order; Coterie Caesar salad made with kale, parm crisps, sliced tomato, bacon and Caesar dressing and Italian chopped salad, salami, pepperoni, banana peppers, tomatoes, cucumber and Italian dressing.
New specialties are added to the menu on a weekly basis.
Getting the doors open in the first place was a challenge that began the first of the year.
“It’s a wild time with all the shortages to start a business right now. We are very grateful to be open,” Zaugg said. From lighting to seating, and an outdoor sign, most obstacles have been overcome.
When booth seats were back ordered, they were blessed to find wooden church pews from the 110-year-old Bremen Church that fit the dining area perfectly.
Since opening, feedback has been very positive, Zaugg said. “The town has been very supportive,”
He estimates 60% of business is dine-in, with carryout at 40%. He welcomes any and all comments to help improve customer experience.
Another innovation is a beer wall offering eight taps and two wines where adult customers who must first produce identification, self-pour and pay by the ounce. 2Toms Brewing Co. offers domestic brews, among other national brands.
Coterie Pizza recently expanded its hours. The business is now open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily at 1850 S. Randolph St. in the Railyard Center. People can place orders by phone at 226-6606 or toasttab.com/coteriepizza.
No stranger to the business, Zaugg has worked with the Bourbon Street franchise in North Webster and Walkerton for more than 10 years. Harvey Brown of Nappanee is his business partner.
Future plans are to add outdoor seating at the Garrett site and handicapped parking. Nearly 20 part-time and five full-time employees work at Coterie Pizza, including managers Jacob Hume and Matt Willits.
“I hope we have a product and a service that makes people want to come back,” said Zaugg. “The first time you turn the lights on and people come in — it’s an overwhelming feeling that all the grind and the effort. It’s such a relief to see people actually come and enjoy it.”
