WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday authorized advertising the district’s $42.27 million budget for 2023.
Advertised expenses include: $25.42 million in the education fund; $10 million in the operations fund; $5.84 million in the debt service fund; and $1 million in the rainy day fund.
Of the estimated $42.27 million, an estimated maximum of $14.03 million will be raised through property taxes, the proposed budget shows. That includes $5.89 million for the debt service fund and $8.13 million for the operations fund.
In a presentation to the board, Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider noted the education fund expenses make up 60% of the advertised budget. Salaries and benefits account for more than 90% of this fund.
Operations fund expenses make up 24 % of the budget, debt service fund make up 14% of the budget and the rainy day fund expenses are 2% of the budget, Snider noted.
Assumptions used in drawing up the budget include: a 3.4% revenue increase to the education fund; a 4% increase to salaries; continuation of facility assessment projects as possible with the operations fund; and a $500,000 transfer from education to operations according to Snider’s budget presentation.
Because DeKalb County has not yet released its certified assessed valuations, Snider said he will use a 4% assessed value growth to look at the effect on an average home. According to rockethomes.com, the average home in DeKalb County is $185,000 in 2022. If it increases by the estimated 4%, the value in 2023 will be $192,400.
With an estimated 4% assessed valuation growth, revenues will result in an estimated rate reduction from $0.89 to $0.88. For an average home value of $192,400, this would mean a slight increase of $58 per year in property tax, Snider said.
Snider noted the Department of Local Government Finance advises publishing levies and rates as a true maximum. He said both rates and levies always are reduced during the actual budget review process.
The board also approved advertising a capital projects plan and for all proposed projects and acquisitions that exceed $10,000 and are expected to begin in 2023-25. Among the projects listed in the plan are: high school extra-curricular upgrades, $6.13 million; middle school inte4rior laminate door replacement, $500,000; Waterloo Elementary School building exterior door repairs, $284,000; middle school HVAC upgrades, $2.1 million; middle school roof repairs and building exterior, $3.19 million; and media center upgrades, $2.5 million; district furniture updates, $300,000; district technology upgrades, $300,000; and high school locker room renovations, $100,000.
A public hearing on the budget will take place at the Sept. 20 board meeting. The budget will be adopted at the Oct. 13 meeting.
