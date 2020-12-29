Rollover injures driver
AUBURN — A driver suffered injury in a rollover crash Monday at 1:36 p.m. on North Street, west of Indiana Avenue, the Auburn Police Department said.
Merry B. Kennedy, 65, of Kendallville sustained minor injuries and was transported to a hospital by an EMS ambulance, a police report said.
Berry reportedly told police she was driving eastbound when she thought a vehicle swerved into her lane. She swerved to the right and struck a light pole, causing her 2007 Ford Escape to flip and land on its top.
Police estimated damage to the vehicle and pole of $10,000 to $25,000.
Officers arrest 20
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 20 people from Dec. 21-28, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Johnny Graham, 46, of the 3900 block of Beaverbrook Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 22 at 8:37 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.
Justin Watts, 21, of the 400 block of South 7th Street, Albion, was arrested Dec. 22 at 9:19 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Brenndan Elkin, 22, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Avilla, was arrested Dec. 23 at 1:05 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jeffery Becker, 43, of the 200 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested Dec. 23 at 5:11 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a Community Corrections violation.
Brian Sizemore, 59, of the 4200 block of North C.R. 245E, Howe, was arrested Dec. 23 at 8:58 p.m. by the Ashley Marshal’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Floriberta Rangel Rodriguez, 49, of the 11200 block of East C.R. 425S, Wolcottville, was arrested Dec. 23 at 9:21 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of operating a motor vehicle never having received a valid license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Michael Baker, 26, of the 500 block of North Center Street, Waterloo, was arrested Dec. 24 at 4:19 a.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; a habitual offender enhancement; carrying a handgun without a license, a Level 5 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle never having received a valid license with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Daniel Cox, 40, of the 900 block of Ernest Street, Auburn, was arrested Dec. 24 at 12:10 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Candace Smith, 28, of the 1200 block of Rohm Drive, Auburn, was arrested Dec. 24 at 4:50 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of battery, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor
Tyler Gray, 34, of the 5700 block of South C.R. 100E, Churubusco, was arrested Dec. 24 at 4:01 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor, and violation of specialized driving privileges, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jeff Peabody, 61, of Archbold, Ohio, was arrested Dec. 24 at 8:38 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated while having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Gabriel Hemsoth, 28, of the 300 block of 301 South Garrison, Ashley, was arrested Dec. 25 at 2:56 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Randy Burns, 33, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Georgia, was arrested Dec. 26 at 3:29 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Levi Loucks, 36, of the 100 block of Heenan Street, Corunna, was arrested Dec. 26 at 3:59 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kaitlyn Baird, 29, of the 3000 block of C.R. 31, Waterloo, was arrested Dec. 26 at 4:03 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Mary Ketron, 53, of the 400 block of Cedar Road, Bluffton, was arrested Dec. 26 at 9:58 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended as a result of an offense, a Class A misdemeanor.
Paul Ketron, 51, of the 400 block of Cedar Road, Bluffton, was arrested Dec. 26 at 11:40 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Cruz Neeley, 32, of the 1500 block of Urban Avenue, Auburn, was arrested Dec. 27 at 2:12 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
James Luke, 47, of the 4200 block of South C.R. 950E, Wolcottville, was arrested Dec. 27 at 7:55 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Laura Schambers, 42, of the 300 block of East Cherry Street, Kendallville, was arrested Dec. 28 at 2:32 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.