AUBURN — The Fresh Food Hub will host Community Table: Dinner with a Purpose on Sunday, July 28, from 5:30-9 p.m. at the Kruse Plaza, 5634 C.R. 11A, with all profits going to benefit Eckhart Public Library’s Capital Campaign.
Tickets are priced at $50 and may be purchased by visiting tinyurl.com/dinner-with-a-purpose. The event will feature main courses including organic chicken and grass-fed beef brisket, seasoned with a savory barbecue sauce, and a vegan marinated mushroom burger; music from the Jug Huffers, cold brews from Auburn Brewing Company, fresh kombucha from Lunar Infusions and sparkling water from Bukal Beverage.
Proceeds of the event will go to Eckhart Public Library’s For Every Citizen Capital Campaign, which began in July 2018. The campaign’s $12 million goal will help with restoring and renovating the main library, as well as purchasing books and materials to replace the collection; improvements around the library campus; growth and expansion of the teen and children’s services offered by the library; and creating an endowment fund for maintenance and emergency needs for the future of the library.
