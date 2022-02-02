GARRETT — A familiar face was added to Garrett Board of Works at its Feb. 1 session.
Tom Kleeman, who currently serves on the Garrett Common Council, was appointed to the three-person board by Mayor Todd Fiandt to fill the vacancy left by longtime board member Tom Blotkamp at the end of the year.
Dave Demske, also a member of the Garrett Common Council, and Fiandt round out the board.
Garrett crews have been busy preparing for the mid-week snow event according to Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger.
Front-end plows have already been hooked up to face the challenge of a predicted 20 inches of snow in Garrett between Wednesday morning and Thursday night, with blowing and drifting conditions added to the mix.
“It will be a challenge for all. We are as ready as can be and will take it as it comes,” he said.
Mossberger compared the predicted snowfall to the 17 inches that fell in Garrett Wednesday, Jan. 25 through Friday, Jan. 27, 1978.
He reported the city received about 100 tons of salt for snow and ice control with another 100 tons on order. Crews have also been busy removing a fence row along East Warfield Street and cleaning up the Jordan Wetlands in the 1300 block of South Cowen Street.
The city’s ice rink at Feick Park has been plagued with many issues so far this winter, Mossberger reported.
Currently, most of the water has leaked under the walls of the rink and the outside edge of the liner has become frozen into the ice that remains. Once the liner is freed up and stretched back over the wall, pending weather conditions, water can be added to bring it up to the proper skating level.
Three contractor bids were opened at Tuesday’s meeting of the Garrett Board of Works for the 2021 Round II Community Crossings matching grant. Estimates ranged from $675,800 from API of LaOtto, $750,478 from E&B Paving to $859,800 from Brooks Construction, both of Fort Wayne. The bids will be taken under consideration with the award to be announced at the Feb. 15 meeting. The engineering estimate for the project was $817,287, according to City Engineer Aaron Ott. Garrett was awarded $577,342.50 in the most recent grant cycle.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 30 code violations between Jan. 18 and Jan. 31, most for rubbish. So far this year, 57 abate notices have been served, 12 were sent to City Hall for billing and 10 abates were complied.
Garrett Police Chief Roland McPherson reported 118 calls for service between Jan. 17-30. There were 27 traffic warnings, three traffic tickets and two city ordinance calls. The report showed six arrests during the period including two warrants, and one each for traffic, battery, multiple drug charges and for trespass, meth, marijuana and a hypo needle.
Officers tallied 143 business checks during the period.
A patrol vehicle request will be considered at the board’s Feb. 15 meeting.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser said crews will be at the station from 3 p.m. Wednesday through 3 p.m. Thursday to provide extra emergency back-up during the snow event.
City Planner Milton Otero said rerouting the gas line at 109 S. Randolph St. has been delayed due to NIPSCO running 4-6 weeks behind. The property is slated for demolition by Knott Excavating of LaOtto once the gas line situation is remedied. The downtown building was the site of a fatal fire on Feb. 11, 2019.
The tax abatement committee will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1 to consider a tax abatement for Mossberg Industries in Garrett, followed by its recommendation to the Garrett Common Council later that night, Otero said.
So far this year, Otero recorded 25 improvement location permits and three unsafe building code violations.
Water Utility Superintendent Pat Kleeman reported several water main breaks so far this year, and hopes to have the department’s dump truck back in service to help with the snow removal.
Demske praised the city’s snow removal efforts a couple weeks ago, noting compliments from people outside the community. He added hopes residents stay inside during the coming snowfall and let workers get the job done.
Fiandt said Garrett will follow DeKalb County guidelines regarding emergency plans during the weather event.
A phone switchover is planned on Feb. 17 at City Hall. Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle reminds residents that the phone lines to City Hall will be out of service that day due to the changeover.
Superintendent Marcy Coe reported freezing issues at the wastewater plant earlier this year, but the situation has since been remedied. Garrett sent a total of 147,000 gallons of sludge to Steuben Lakes and to Auburn in January for processing, she added.
