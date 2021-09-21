WATERLOO — Thirteen bands competed and DeKalb’s Baron Brigade performed in exhibition at Saturday’s Baron Brigade Marching Invitational.
Bands competed across five classes.
In Open Class B, North Side swept the caption awards for general effect, visual and music in accumulating 69.550 points. East Noble was second with 63.650 points. Columbia City was third with 57.300.
Garrett won Open Class C with a score of 54.250 and awards for general effect, visual and music.
Woodlan won Open Class D with a score of 56.900 and awards for best music and visual. Adams Central, which was second at 52.750, won the general effect award.
In Scholastic Class A, Snider grabbed the three special awards and accumulated 63.600 points for first place. Northrop was second with 62.350 points.
New Haven was third at 49.700 points, followed by South Side (48.450) and Bishop Dwenger (43.450).
Bluffton swept the three special awards and won Scholastic Class B with 49.100. Heritage was second with a 35.300 score.
DeKalb is slated to perform Saturday at the Carroll Invitational in Huntertown, with Bishop Dwenger, Carroll, East Noble, Huntington North and Manchester listed as performing bands. No schedule has been posted on the INbands.com website.
According to its band page on the INbands.com website, Garrett next competes Oct. 9 at the Indiana State School Music Association preliminaries/Open Class invitational at Homestead High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.