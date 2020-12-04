AUBURN — Several seasonal holiday events are scheduled to take place this weekend in DeKalb County.
Auburn Main Street’s December First Friday event will feature downtown holiday celebrations tonight from 5-8 p.m.
The public is encouraged to shop, explore, and taste what Auburn has to offer while maintaining social distance. Participants are invited to take “selfies” at any of the downtown Auburn Main Street murals as well as visiting the Frosty lighted holiday decoration. The fourth annual Artisan Market will take place at the Atrium, and there will be Christmas caroling by Excelsior Arts Academy.
Also from 6-8 p.m. tonight, and continuing through Sunday and Dec. 11-13, the Auburn Parks Department’s Santa on the Go event will take place. The free, drive-through-only event will take place at Eckhart Park, which will be decorated with lights and inflatables. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be waving and wishing holiday cheer from a distance.
Park staff members will be collecting canned goods for the local food bank as well as letters to Santa.
The starting point for the tour is the Eckhart Park entrance at South Cedar Street and Ensley Avenue. Auburn Police Department officers will direct traffic. People attending are asked to remain in their vehicles throughout the entire event, which is being held in place of the annual Christmas Walk.
Waterloo’s tree lighting ceremony will take place Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in Francis Thompson Memorial Park on West Van Vleek Street. There will be visits with Santa Claus, who will pass out treats to children.
