AUBURN — Auburn is preparing to kick off the holiday season with the Downtown Auburn Business Association’s downtown Christmas parade Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Entries of floats, dance groups, horse drawn wagons and sleighs, cars, choirs, bands, civic organizations, church groups, school groups and others are invited to participate.
No Santa or Mrs. Claus entries are permitted.
Participants are encouraged to use lights to make their entries shine.
Parade line-up will be at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds. All entries must be there by 6:15 p.m.
Entry forms are available at daba4auburn.org/Christmas-Parade.html. Forms should be dropped off at Carbaugh Jewelers in downtown Auburn by Saturday. There will be cash prizes for first, second and third place in three categories.
Guidelines for Christmas parade
• No parade entries will be allowed in the fairgrounds before 5:30 p.m.
• No vehicles except parade entries will be allowed in the fairgrounds. Participants may be dropped off at the main gate.
• Santa Claus or Mrs. Claus will not be allowed in any parade entry. There is only one Santa and he is at the end of the parade.
• Entries will be will be given their line-up position and number when they arrive.
• Visible identification is required on every parade entry.
• Judging will take place at Bassett Office Supply. Stopping will not be allowed. Please keep some space between yourself and the entry in front of you. Judging will be based on creativity, theme, enthusiasm and overall presentation.
• The parade ends at Courtyard Park at 7th and Cedar streets in downtown Auburn. A holiday program, with the lighting of the Frosty display, and an awards ceremony will take place following parade in park.
For questions, call Mike or Jan at Carbaugh Jewelers, 925-3113.
