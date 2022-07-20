AUBURN — For the Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater, this week’s production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater marks a lot of firsts.
“It’s our first in-the-round, musical, outdoors, with a live band. There are so many firsts in the show,” said director Shelley Johnson of Auburn.
For the production, which will be staged Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the outdoor theater will be transformed into ancient Egypt for the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.
Members of the audience will be immersed in the show as they follow Joseph’s journey as he is cast out of his homeland by his brothers, lands in Egypt and becomes the second-in-command.
“The audience is involved in the show. It’s immersive theater. There will be stations of actors. Characters will be in and around them,” Johnson said.
Stations include a brothers’ camp, Jacob’s house, a saloon, Potiphar’s, and Egypt.
The cast is made up of people ages 8 through 22 from all over northeastern Indiana.
Joseph is played by Evan Dapp, with Gavin Kling as Jacob and Jesse Mann as Pharaoh.
Narrators are Alyssa Ropa, Danille Kilgore, Victoria Perkins, Raigyn Dobson and Maya Sells. Jackson Hedrick plays the roles of Potiphar and Levi.
Joseph’s brothers are Reuben, played by Ewan Wells; Simeon, played by Silas Refner; Naphtali played by Titus Refner; Issachar, played by Mason Foote; Asher, played by Theo Rowe; Dan, played by Judah Muzik; Zebulon, played by Grayson Kling; Gad and Baker, played by Gage Brzezinski; Benjamin, played by Tucker Payne; and Judah, played by Lennon Cordial.
Playing the brothers’ wives are Ella Hathaway as Ruth; Sally-Ann Wiley as Elizabeth; Violet Baughman as Sarah; Myla Scheumann as Mary; Madyson Wilson as Naomi; Aubrey Dunn as Rebekah; Matea Baker as Leah; Mackenzie Schory as Rachel; and Molly Reasoner as Ester.
Mrs. Potiphar and Canaan Day Dancer is played by Aurora Miser-Buhite.
Playing the daughters are Penelope Reasoner as Judith; Aubrey Willett as Delilah; Cecilia Taylor as Zarah; and Maleigha Kling as Abigail.
The show also features puppetry, with puppets built by DeKalb High School graduate and Broadway talent agent Josh Sassanella, who also has choreographed the show and assisted Johnson with directing.
Rather than using a musical track, Johnson said, a five-member band will provide the music.
Auditions for the show were June 5 and 6 and rehearsals have taken place four nights a week, Monday through Thursday, Johnson said.
Rains caused a two-day setback, but things are back on track for opening night.
“Something like this is like doing a wedding. You can do so much planning ahead of time and the last 72 hours are just torture,” Johnson quipped.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free and donations are accepted. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket to sit on. For more information about Excelsior, visit https://ExcelsiorArtsAcademy.com or on Facebook at @ExcelsiorArts
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is a private organization run by a board of directors and volunteers. The theater is located at 301 S. Center St., Auburn, adjacent to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds and has plenty of off-street parking available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.