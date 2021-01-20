These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Jan. 7-14. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
A notation in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Oracio Aguilera, Ashley, speeding, $196 (DC).
Kyle A. Ballard, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Spencer A. Bauman, Kendallville, expired registration, $150 (AS).
Armando Gomez Bautista, Bryan, Ohio, no valid driver’s license, $150 (ISP).
Ronald L. Bennett Jr., Garrett, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Justin K. Blanshan, Mount Pleasant, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Bradford C. Blickenstaff, Auburn, throwing burning material from vehicle, $235 (GPD).
Mason R. Bouck, DeWitt, speeding, $150 (DC).
Austin J. Boyd, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Noah J. Boykin, Auburn, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Abbie M. Brooks, Waterloo, false and fictitious registration, $175 (AUB); false and fictitious registration, $175 (AUB); driving while suspended, $260 (AUB); driving while suspended, $260 (AUB); driving while suspended, $260 (AUB); driving while suspended, $260 (WPD).
Dylan M. Buchs, Cumming, Georgia, speeding, $150 (DC).
Kyle M. Burge, Oxford, Ohio, speeding, $171 (DC).
Amanda N. Chapman, Kendallville, speeding, $196 (DC).
Aubrey M. Coy, Arcadia, speeding, $165 (DC).
Joseph L. Drake, Auburn, speeding, $171 (GPD); no valid driver’s license, $150 (AUB).
Treasure U. Edwards, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Rafik El Sherif, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Mark E. Freed, Ashley, speeding, $150 (DC).
Cory D. Fuller, Waterloo, false and fictitious, $175 (GPD); MDC passenger restrictions, $196 (GPD).
Emilee A. Gaerte, Avilla, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Bryce P. Ginder, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
Tyler R. Gower, Butler, speeding, $165 (ISP).
James L. Groseclose, Angola, disregarding stoplight, $171 (AUB).
Brandi N. Hicks, Auburn, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (AUB).
Brittany K. Hull, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Samantha L. Hunt, Avilla, speeding, $150 (DC).
Nicole M. Imhoff, Angola, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Odile Ngoya-Kamba, Kalamazoo, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Trayveon M. Kimble, Ossian, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Shana M. Kurtz, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (BPD).
Ezra L. Lechleidner, Ashley, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Abigail L. Loeffler, Fort Wayne, illegal passing of school bus, $235 (GPD).
Luis A. Valentin-Lopez, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Angela M. Mack, Auburn, speeding, $196 (BPD).
Samantha L. Martin, Garrett, failure to stop at through highway, $196 (GPD).
Jose O. Palacio Mondragon, Edgerton, Ohio, expired plates, $175 (DC); failure to register vehicle, $175 (DC).
Bawi Nu, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Breanna R. Partin, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Christine G. Passmore, Butler, speeding, $171 (DC).
Emery R. Patrick, Waterloo, unsafe lane movement, $190 (DC).
Alexander M. Poff, Indianapolis, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Christopher J. Pranger, Corunna, speeding, $171 (DC).
Tricia A. Quinones, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (AUB).
Anand Ramachandran, LaGrange, speeding, $196 (ISP).
Chelsey R. Robinson, Huntertown, speeding, $165 (DC).
David J. Chavez Rodriguez, Fort Wayne, no valid operator’s license when required, $150 (ISP).
Jamie A. Ronald, Hicksville, Ohio, expired plates, $150 (AUB).
Eduardo Ruiz, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Leroy Schmucker, Harlan, speeding, $171 (DC).
William E. Shannon III, Warren, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Landon G. Sharpe, Avilla, speeding, $175 (DC); expired plates, $175 (DC).
Martin J. Sordelet, Avilla, speeding, $171 (DC).
Cristy L. Sutton, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (DC).
Robert W. Thompson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (DC).
Jessica M. Wesley, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Eddie R. Wilcox Jr., Corunna, expired plates, $150 (DC); unsafe lane movement, $165 (DC).
Tiffany N. Woods, Garrett, speeding, $165 (ISP).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.