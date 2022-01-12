AUBURN — DeKalb County Council members Amy Demske and William (Bill) VanWye have filed for re-election, seeking the Republican nomination in the 2022 primary election.
Demske holds the district 3 seat and VanWye holds the district 2 seat. They filed declarations of candidacy in the DeKalb County Clerk’s office Tuesday.
Also filing declarations of candidacy Monday and Tuesday were Republicans Karen (Pepple) Bishop, Grant Township board member; Jim Pfefferkorn, Jackson Township board member; Mary Dangler, Grant Township Trustee; Leslie Nelson, Wilmington Township board member; Jeffrey L. Ridge, Wilmington Township board member; and Dean L. Schrader, Concord Township board member.
Democrats Aaron (A.J.) Calkins and Philip Beachy also filed as primary election candidates for the U.S. Representative Third District seat, currently held by Republican Jim Banks.
The deadline to register as a primary candidate is noon on Feb. 4.
