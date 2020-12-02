Officers arrest 17
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 17 people from Nov. 23-29, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Nathan Land, 37, of the 2000 block of C.R. 52, Garrett, was arrested Nov. 23 at 4:10 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nakia Shroads, 46, of the 500 block of South Elm Street, Waterloo, was arrested Nov. 23 at 9:53 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Terrell Henry, 43, of the 2000 block of Emerson Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 24 at 9:22 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender, a Level 6 felony.
Shalina Beals, 34, of the 9800 block of U.S. Highway 127, Sherwood, Ohio, was arrested Nov. 24 at 9:37 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class B misdemeanor and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nicole Bradbury, 20, of the 200 block of South Maple Street, Payne, Ohio, was arrested Nov. 25 at 9:27 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Michael Eck, 28, of the 100 block of South Ivy Lane, Butler, was arrested Nov. 25 at 5:47 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on a warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Alizay Vanderpool, 19, of the 100 block of South Tamarack Street, LaOtto, was arrested Nov. 25 at 3:13 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Lindsay Hill, 36, of the 400 block of Lane 180 Turkey Lake, Hudson, was arrested Nov. 25 at 11:31 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Trey Stebing, 29, of the 700 block of West Edge Drive, Auburn, was arrested Nov. 26 at 12:29 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant charging him with domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Timothy Huguenard, 52, of the 1500 block of Seneca Court, Auburn, was arrested Nov. 26 at 1:10 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of public indecency, a Class A misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Brandi Osborne, 49, of the 12400 block of Madden Road, Churubusco, was arrested Nov. 26 at 2:17 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration in blood or breath as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Levi Loucks, 36, of the 100 block of Heenan Street, Corunna, was arrested Nov. 26 at 5:55 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office on a warrant charging him with nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Justin Wilkinson, 28, of the 3200 block of C.R. 59, Butler, was arrested Nov. 26 at 10:16 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Talisha Maggert, 31, of the 200 block of High Street, Butler, was arrested Nov. 26 at 10:24 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of assisting a criminal, a Level 6 felony, and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Daniel Wortman, 23, of the 600 block of South Cedar Street, Auburn, was arrested Nov. 28 at 10:51 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of arson, a Level 4 felony.
Carie Schlink, 61, of the 3000 block of C.R. 39, Waterloo, was arrested Nov. 29 at 8:58 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jeremiah Forbes, 34, of the 6700 block of C.R. 39, Auburn, was arrested Nov. 29 at 10:32 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
