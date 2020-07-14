Today
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
8:30 p.m. — Fort Wayne Philharmonic Brass Quintet free concert, James Cultural Plaza, 7th and Jackson streets, Auburn.
Thursday
6-9 p.m. — Art Walk in downtown Auburn, starting at the Auburn Atrium Marketplace, 106 W. 6th St. Meet the artists in Auburn’s annual outdoor art exhibition and hear their stories and techniques used to create their garden benches. Free.
Friday
10 a.m.-7 p.m. — DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association Summer Harvest Days, Draft Animal Museum and Farm, 5873 C.R. 427, Auburn.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Parks and Recreation summer concert on the Fish Creek Trail stage featuring Joe Justice.
7-9 p.m. — Free concert and movie in Eastside Park featuring the band Crossfire and “The Secret Life of Pets,” rated PG; sponsored by the City of Garrett; bring chairs and blankets for seating; social distancing will be observed.
7:30 p.m. — The Bulldogs free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Saturday
8-11:30 a.m. — Free Fishing Derby at Rieke Park Pond, 1600 N. Indiana Avenue; registration at 8 a.m.; competition in age groups from 9-11:30 a.m.; sponsored by the Auburn Parks and Recreation Department.
8 a.m.-5 p.m. — DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association Summer Harvest Days, Draft Animal Museum and Farm, 5873 C.R. 427, Auburn.
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the Education and Exhibition Plaza across the street from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; free coffee; no entry fee for hobby, custom, antique and performance cars of all types.
4-8 p.m. — Ice cream social, DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn, Hangar A. VAA Chapter 37 will be serving up ice cream in cups or cones along with sloppy joes. Freewill donations will be accepted.
Sundown — Free outdoor movie, “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; parking first come, first served.
Sunday, July 19
6 p.m. — Auburn Community Band free concert, Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., Auburn.
Tuesday, July 21
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Friday, July 24
7 p.m. — Hamilton Parks and Recreation summer concert on the Fish Creek Trail stage featuring Triple Shot.
7:30 p.m. — Pajamas in the Park featuring vocalist Colleen McNabb, free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Saturday, July 25
8-11 a.m. — All-you-can-eat breakfast, DeKalb County Airport, EAA Vintage Chapter 37 Clubhouse, Hangar A, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn. Breakfast fare will be scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, toast, mixed fruit, coffee, juice and milk. The cost is a freewill donation with proceeds used to fund aviation scholarships.
11 a.m..-12:30 p.m. — Party in the Park Kids and Family Fun Day sponsored by the Corunna Volunteer Fire Department; free backpacks and school supplies, door prizes, hot dogs, chips, cookies, juice, water, ice cream; games and water spraying; meet the firefighters.
Tuesday, July 28
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Friday, July 31
7:30 p.m. — The Band Cheyenne free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Saturday, Aug. 1
7:30 p.m. — Serenity House presents Concert Under the Stars featuring Todd Herendeen, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Friday, Aug. 7
7:30 p.m. — Big Caddy Daddy free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Sunday, Aug. 9
2:30 p.m. — Auburn Community Band, free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Friday, Aug. 14
7:30 p.m. — Nancy Honeytree and the Jam Band, free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Saturday, Aug. 15
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the Education and Exhibition Plaza across the street from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; free coffee; no entry fee for hobby, custom, antique and performance cars of all types.
8:30 p.m. — Fort Wayne Philharmonic free concert, The Resonators (percussion, harp, violin and bass), James Cultural Plaza, 7th and Jackson streets, Auburn.
Sundown — Free outdoor movie, “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; parking first come, first served.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Friday, Aug. 21
7:30 p.m. — Little Big Band, free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Saturday, Sept. 5
10:45 a.m. — Auburn Community Band free concert, downtown Auburn.
Sunday, Sept. 6
8:30 p.m. — Fort Wayne Philharmonic free concert, flute, oboe and cello trio, James Cultural Plaza, 7th and Jackson streets, Auburn.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Saturday, Sept. 19
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the Education and Exhibition Plaza across the street from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; free coffee; no entry fee for hobby, custom, antique and performance cars of all types.
Sundown — Free outdoor movie, title to be announced, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; parking first come, first served.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
