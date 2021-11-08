Police make five arrests
AUBURN — DeKalb County law enforcement officers made five arrests Nov. 5-7, according to DeKalb County Jail logs.
Alan Betcher, 41, of Toledo, Ohio, was arrested at 11:40 a.m. Nov. 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Xavier Lane, 27, of the 4800 block of S.R. 1, Butler, was arrested at 7:01 p.m. Nov. 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Luisangelis Desirex Lopez-Dominguez, 29, of the 300 block of Touring Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 5:22 p.m. Nov. 6 by Auburn Police on a charge of theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nicholas Jordan, 32, of the 2200 block of C.R. 19, Corunna, was arrested at 8:29 p.m. Nov. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, driving while suspended with a prior, a Class A misdemeanor and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Anna Petersen, 22, of the 2200 block of West Long Lake Road, Pleasant Lake, was arrested at 12:26 a.m. Nov. 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
