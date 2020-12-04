AUBURN — The Auburn Plan Commission will consider a proposed addition to Scot Industries at its meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. in City Hall.
Scot Industries is seeking approval for an expansion of 72,240 square feet on the east side of its building at 1729 W. Auburn Drive. The existing building measures approximately 320,000 square feet on a 109-acre site west of Interstate 69.
The addition will include two overhead doors and loading docks on the east facade and four overhead doors and loading docks on the north facade, a Plan Commission report says.
The Auburn plant makes precision peeled and polished steel bars and maintains an inventory of honed tubes and precision tubes, a Plan Commission document sats.
Scot Industries told planning officials that it does not expect to hire additional employees as a result of the expansion.
