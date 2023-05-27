Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
1 p.m. — DeKalb County Council Job Classification/Compensation Committee, meeting in the annex building basement, 215 E. 9th St., Auburn. Agenda items include nurse, C.D.L. and I.S. wages, public defender part time attorney benefits and possible second systems administrator.
5:30 p.m. — Butler Plan Commission, Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway. The topics for discussion purposes only will be review of the City of Butler’s zoning code of ordinances sections pertaining to the development plan criteria, parking and driveway details and construction of parking lots.
