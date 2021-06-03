FORT WAYNE — Ambassador Enterprises’ Brian Best, a community advocate in DeKalb County, recently was certified as a Strategic Doing Workshop Leader.
Ambassador said the methodology provides Best with a valuable resource for championing community leaders and citizens to help discover, develop and implement sustainable solutions to systemic problems.
“Strategic Doing enables leaders to form collaborations quickly, guide them toward measurable outcomes, and make adjustments along the way,” Best said. “Using it will help in our efforts to build lasting habits of relational effectiveness, collaboration and getting things done.”
“We know strong leaders are vital to cultivating a thriving community. We recognized the need to identify, engage and grow the leadership pipeline in our county,” said Sarah Payne, DeKalb LEADS facilitator. “Brian’s support, along with his expertise in strategic planning and leadership development, has helped position DeKalb LEADS to be a catalyst for this effort. When people become more knowledgeable, connected and compassionate, they feel more invested in their community and more responsible for its future.”
“Part counselor and part coach, Brian is a connector, facilitator and collaborator. He’s become a trusted friend and wise sounding board for those with whom he’s worked,” said Sherry Grate, vice president for community impact at Ambassador Enterprises. “In our mission to partner for better community, we value Brian’s experience and guidance in helping galvanize community champions and their efforts to build better community.”
With more than 25 years of leadership experience, Best is a seasoned influencer and developer of people and organizations, Ambassador said. He currently serves on the boards of Garrett Public Library, the JAM Center, GKB Education Foundation and Greater Garrett and is a member of the DeKalb Chamber Partnership’s LEADS steering committee. His experience as a pastor helps him influence, manage and motivate people from a relational platform that focuses on discovering and achieving potential, Ambassador said. Since 2015, Best has served in a variety of community impact roles at Ambassador Enterprises.
Ambassador Enterprises is a legacy-minded private equity firm engaging with leaders and organizations committed to creating lasting, positive impact on people and communities. Ambassador Enterprises and its affiliates account for nearly $1 billion in annualized revenue and more than 2,800 employees committed to cultivating a legacy grounded in partners, performance and philanthropy. Based in Fort Wayne, Ambassador Enterprises was founded in 2006 by Daryle Doden.
More information is online at Ambassador-Enterprises.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.