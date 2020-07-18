AUBURN — As the Eckhart Public Library enters the final week of its summer programming, the library staff members expressed their appreciation for patrons' support of the Read. Do. Explore. program.
The library has received nearly 1,000 entries for its grand prizes. The person who submits the 1,000th prize entry will earn five extra entries to win the grand prize of his or her choice.
To try and get the 1,000th entry, patrons should submit entries when they participate in Read. Do. Explore. Visit epl.lib.in.us/rde to learn more and enter.
