AUBURN — The land that was once Greenhurst Country Club has a long history in the community.
That history was celebrated, along with a vision of the future Saturday as ACRES Land Trust held an open house at Greenhurst Commons.
The property will undergo some changes. ACRES executive director Jason Kissel told a gathering that approximately a half-mile of the existing trail system will be closed.
“There’s about 2 miles of trails. We’re reducing that to 1.5 miles,” Kissel said.
A middle trail at the base of a hill, a loop on the opposite side of Cedar Creek and some dead ends will be removed, he explained.
The remaining trails will be maintained, Kissel said. Future plans include removing turf grass and reintroducing prairie and meadow species.
“We’ll be out here a lot doing a lot of maintenance,” he said. At the main entrance, the plan is to convert the landscaping to native landscaping as opposed to invasive species.
Kissel hopes to work with garden clubs, master gardeners and naturalists in that process.
ACRES acquired the 110-acre property from the Millett and James families in December. It’s one of eight properties ACRES has within municipal limits, including Angola, Kendallville and Fort Wayne.
Public concerns have been expressed at Auburn Common Council meetings about being able to walk and use the trails.
“We heard the community,” Kissel said. “This has been in the works for two years, but we couldn’t do any formal meetings until we actually closed.
“People really wanted to see public access; a lot of our properties are closed to the public completely,” he continued.
“We own about 120 properties and about 30 of them are open to the public. We heard from Auburn strong and clear, ‘Hey, we want to keep going there, we want trail systems and things like that.’
“We’re going to make sure that it’s open and that we have a robust trail system there, so we’re doing that,” he said. “We’re also allowing bikes. We normally don’t allow bicycles on our properties because normally we don’t have a hard surface like this.”
Unlike most of ACRES properties which typically have one access point, Kissel said there will be several at The Commons: the main entrance off Main Street, at Madison Street and at Morningstar Road.
“We heard from the public that what we typically do with a nature preserve, they wanted more,” he said. “We heard and we responded.”
ACRES will look at reforesting the property, he added.
“We’re just celebrating the fact that ACRES was continuing, not the history of the property, but the future of the property, as a kind of unique nature preserve within city limits,” Kissel said.
The presentation included thanking the Milletts and Jameses families for their donation and the history of the property.
“It started off as a forest several hundred years ago, an ag field for a little while and then the golf course,” Kissel said. “It’s kind of always been a big green space.
“The future of the property became unknown when the golf course sold it. Then the Milletts and the Jameses stepped in and made it a green space that’s open to the public.
“Then, they were looking what are we going to do with this in the future? We’re not going to be here forever, so they looked at who’s the next best owner of the property. They turned to ACRES because that’s our goal, to really manage properties in hundreds of years.
“We give a guarantee that this property will always stay intact, that it always will be managed for natural areas,” Kissel said. “It’s not an opening, it’s kind of a reopening.”
