ALBION — It may be illegal, but like any other product, methamphetamine is governed by the rules of economics.
Unfortunately for police, business is booming.
Two years after the Indiana General Assembly passed a law restricting the sale of pseudoephedrine for the purpose of making homemade methamphetamine, northeastern Indiana remains saturated with the drug.
“There’s a lot more meth than there was in the past,” Auburn Police Department Detective Lt. Corey Heffelfinger said. He works with the Auburn Police Department Narcotics Enforcement Team.
The state Legislature’s strict limitations on the sale of pseudoephedrine may have all but eliminated the process by which users could get their fix by buying the ingredients and “cooking” the drug themselves. However, authorities said the production gap has been filled by Mexican drug cartels, which manufacture crystal methamphetamine in so-called “super labs,” then smuggle the drug into America.
“It goes back to economics … supply and demand,” Heffelfinger said.
The crystal meth tests between 95-100% pure, according to a detective with the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, who works as an undercover operator with the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration. That compares to the homemade, or “bottle dope,” which tested approximately 20% pure.
Crystal meth is not only more potent, its price has dropped considerably.
Ten years ago, the Noble County detective said, crystal methamphetamine was selling for between $1,000-$2,000 per ounce.
According to court documents from a Noble County drug bust earlier this month, crystal meth can be had for the “wholesale” price of $250 per ounce.
In 2009, crystal meth was going for $150 per gram in some cases, according to Heffelfinger. Today, Heffelfinger said he has purchased an “8-ball,” 3.5 grams, for $75-$100, an 83 percent decrease in price.
The price drop is due to a common economic factor, Heffelfinger said — competition.
He said it is different drug cartels “fighting amongst each other that’s driving the price down.”
When supplies are high, prices are low.
“It shows you how much is out there,” Heffelfinger said.
“That’s how much crystal meth is coming across the southern borders,” the Noble County detective said.
The drug is so prevalent, most dealers don’t sell in single-gram quantities anymore.
“I haven’t bought a gram in a long time,” Heffelfinger said about undercover work.
While heroin is seen occasionally in northeast Indiana, meth remains the drug of choice for a majority of users in this part of the state. With heroin and other opioid overdoses making headlines in urban areas, many of the state’s resources are going to battle that crisis.
“Everyone is talking about the opioid epidemic,” Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said. “We still have the crystal meth issue here, and it’s moved to the back burner.”
The profit margin is good for street-level dealers. If one purchases an ounce for $250, he or she can sell the drug for $25-$30 per gram. With 28.3 grams in an ounce, a dealer can collect $700-$800 on that initial $250 investment.
With a typical user having a half-gram-a-day habit, a person can get high for roughly $12.50.
That cheap price, caused by the competition, has the area saturated with meth. With abundance of quantity comes an increase in availability, according to police.
“It’s easier to get,” Heffelfinger said.
The Noble County detective said the availability of crystal methamphetamine is similar to that of marijuana.
With many users becoming addicted to meth after as little as one use, the problem continues to worsen.
“It’s an evil drug,” DeKalb County Sheriff Dave Cserep II said. “A large population (of offenders) in our jail is due to meth.”
Law enforcement said users aren’t coming up with the money to get high from paychecks, either.
“Our thefts and burglaries are going through the roof,” the Noble County detective said.
The solution
Law enforcement calls the law that killed self-manufacturing of the drug a big positive. Officers no longer have to babysit toxic meth lab waste while waiting for a cleanup team. There is no more environmental danger of exploding meth labs.
But if there is more meth out there, and it’s cheaper to purchase, what can be done?
“The solution is stiffer penalties and incarceration of these offenders,” Weber said.
Cserep agreed.
“The sentencing needs to be harsh,” Cserep said. “They have to have time to detox. You have to make sure the punishment fits the crime, and right now it’s not.”
Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery said something needs to be done.
“A whole new distribution system has been set up,” Mowery said. “A more pure product is being delivered at a cheaper price. It’s disheartening.”
Cserep said as soon as he has finished addressing his department’s manpower shortage, he will be sending an officer undercover to help fight the problem from the inside.
