AUBURN — A Kendallville man was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison Monday for charges in two cases, one of which involved fleeing from police at speeds in excess of 99 mph and the other involving incidents that culminated in a standoff at the Twilight Inn in Waterloo last September.
Judge Monte Brown sentenced Raymond Lothamer to 12 years in prison with 10 years to serve and two years suspended, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; two years in prison for resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and 60 days of incarceration for reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor, during a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II. The sentences will be served at the same time.
In a separate case, Lothamer was sentenced to five years of incarceration for domestic battery, a Level 5 felony; five years of incarceration for carrying a handgun without a license, a Level 5 felony; and one year of incarceration for pointing an unloaded firearm, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time, but consecutive to the sentences in the other case.
According to court documents, around 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 18, Butler Police initiated a traffic stop on Lothamer’s vehicle on West Main Street as it had blue headlights. Lothamer failed to yield and reached speeds in excess of 99 mph in a 55 mph zone, police said, He drove west on C.R. 28 in the wrong lane, nearly hitting a vehicle head-on, and ultimately crashed at C.R. 28 and C.R. 41.
In the case involving the standoff, on Sept. 29, police responded to a third-party call of a domestic problem.
The complainant advised that her daughter sent her messages that Lothamer held a gun to her head that morning. The complainant advised that Lothamer and her daughter were leaving from the Lighthouse Inn in the 3400 block of U.S. 6, traveling westbound in their gray Chevrolet Monte Carlo, an affidavit of probable cause said.
Police located the Monte Carlo, parked at the Twilight Inn in the 2000 block of U.S. 6. As the police officer got out of his patrol vehicle, the victim exited her room to meet him outside. She told the officer that Lothamer held what she thought was a BB gun to her head. She also told police that Lothamer had a warrant for his arrest, the affidavit said.
After an hours-long standoff, with Lothamer hiding in a shed behind the Twilight Inn, Lothamer was taken into custody for the warrant, according to the affidavit.
After executing a search warrant on the room, police located a black handgun — a Glock 45 — tucked in the side of a reclining chair. The gun contained a fully loaded magazine. There was no chambered ammunition, the affidavit said.
The police officer said he spoke with the woman about the alleged incident at the Lighthouse Inn. The woman said the incident began when she and Lothamer argued about Lothamer stealing and using drugs, the affidavit said.
The woman told police that Lothamer held a gun to her forehead and hit her with the muzzle. She said Lothamer threw her to the ground and held a gun to the back of her neck. The woman told police she also was slapped and choked, according to the affidavit.
Lothamer received credit for 466 days served in jail while the case was pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.