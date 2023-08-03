AUBURN — A community health fair will take place Friday at the Buchtel House, 217 W. 7th St., and McIntyre Place, 116 S. Jackson St.
It will feature a blood drive at McIntyre Place from 12:30-5:30 p.m. Anyone is encouraged to donate.
For an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code auburnin or call 800- 733-2767.
Super Shot Inc. will be inside the Buchtel House from 2-5 p.m. providing vaccinations and immunizations for children and adults who are uninsured, under insured, and commercially insured. Backpacks containing school supplies will be given to the first 100 children who receive vaccinations.
In the parking lot next to the Buchtel House, from 12:30-5:30 p.m. there will be mobile units from St. Martin’s Clinic and Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, providing healthy kid checkups, tours of the mobile units, answering questions, and sharing information about their organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.