WATERLOO — The DeKalb Middle School band program this week was awarded Junior High/Middle School/Elementary All-Music Award by the Indiana State School Music Association.
This is the top award the students can earn for receiving a gold rating in every area, including concert band, jazz band, and solo and ensemble contests, said Colby Stackhouse, band director for DeKalb Middle School.
Only eight schools in Indiana received the award for their band departments.
During this school year at DeKalb Middle School:
• The Advanced Band earned a gold rating in the ISSMA Concert Contest for both the first and second semesters. It was the only middle school band to take on the challenge of competing in Group 1, the hardest level of judging. It earned a nearly perfect score at both events.
• The Eighth-Grade Jazz band received Gold Ratings for both semesters. "I am very proud of the work ethic these students have exhibited this year. They have worked hard to improve their musical skills, and in the process they have learned how to support each other and have fun together,” said Lori Haydl, middle school band co-director.
• The Intermediate Band received gold ratings for both semesters.
• The Solo and Ensemble Contest was all-virtual this year. Selected participants from the eighth grade submitted recordings to be rated by judges. All participants received gold ratings.
Gold-rated solo and ensemble entrants include: Chloe Payton and Claire Yoder, flute; Steven Waters and Luke Seiler, clarinet; Lydia Hallman and Hazel Norton, alto saxophone; Carter Birchfield, horn; Avery Fleming and Chase King, trumpet; Cedric Carnahan and Nikolas Takayama, trombone; Levi Webb, tuba;
Aiden Baer, tuba/trombone; and Collin Browand, Kayden Hartman-Crowell, Eduardo Vazquez and Gabe Liby, percussion.
“A lot goes into a successful band year,” Stackhouse said. “We couldn't have done it without the awesome support of our administration, parents and community. We are very proud of all students in the middle school band program. Everyone has a part in the success, and everyone has a part in our band!”
