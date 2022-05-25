AUBURN — After 15 years in the library business, the management of books is the easiest part of the job. The biggest challenge is connecting with patrons that look to the library for the services it provides.
Katie Mullins, executive director of the Eckhart Public Library, doesn’t necessarily see it a challenge, she sees it as an opportunity to get to know the community.
“I have to now immerse myself in a new community. I love getting to know the patrons,” she said. “There is such a rich history here with deep roots in this historic building.”
Mullins believes the biggest challenge she faces moving forward is taking over for Janelle Graber, who is set to retire in September, after 30 years as the library’s executive director.
Mullins, who has been director of the Kendallville Public Library for the last eight years, is up for the challenge. Before becoming director in Kendallville, she served as director of teen services for seven years.
Mullins’ first day on the job in Auburn was April 18. Since then, she has immersed herself in everything DeKalb County.
“Things are going pretty well,” she said. “The staff here is amazing. They have been very patient with me.
“It is nice to have Janelle here until September to help me make connections in the community,” Mullins added.
After taking the executive director’s job in Kendallville, Mullins said she never dreamed she would have the opportunity to serve as executive director in Auburn. She said she just thought Janelle would be director forever.
During an earlier interview, Graber said, “She’s (Katie) the perfect fit for leading Eckhart Public Library into the future. I look forward to being her number-one fan.”
As director, Mullins said it is nice to be able to lead a new library and its staff. Although she doesn’t want to model the Eckhart Public Library after the Kendallville Public Library, there are services she is hoping to bring to the community.
“We already had a good working relationship between the two libraries,” she explained.
The staff know each other and work closely with one another to assist patrons in both counties.
Mullins said she is looking forward to getting back to her roots as there are plans for some renovations at the Teen Library on the Eckhart campus.
She said the campus feel of the Auburn location is one thing that she has come to like. The library’s different buildings sit within a block of each other on South Jackson Street.
In today’s technological world, Mullins believes that libraries can still offer vital services to communities.
“We still offer people unique and different things that they can’t get on the internet,” she said.
One of those things is programming.
“We provide a safe place for people to come,” Mullins said.
The library has several events planned for the summer months, including the kick-off to this year’s summer reading program, “Oceans of Possibilities,” at noon Saturday, June 4. The summer reading program officially begins on May 31.
The June 4 event will feature fun for the whole family with face painting, an ocean-themed photo booth and activities for all ages. Kona Ice will be on hand and the Auburn Moose will be providing hot dogs.
On Friday, July 1, from 5-8 p.m., the library will be hosting Strawberries in the Park, hosted by the Friends of Eckhart Public Library. The event will include an evening of homemade strawberry shortcake, entertainment and fun. Strawberry shortcake will be $10 with 100% of the proceeds going to books for the children’s and teen libraries. Presale tickets for the event are on sale June 1. Those with presale tickets can pick up their strawberry shortcake at the Deli at 6th and Main on July 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Strawberry shortcake will be sold at the event while supplies last.
To keep up with the latest events and activities at the library, visit epl-lib.in.us.
