GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board approved a third revision of the school’s engagement plan for COVID protocol guidelines Monday.
“We are excited for many different reasons,” said Superintendent Tonya Weaver.
The school will remain mask-optional and continue to encourage handwashing and hand sanitizer use while no longer requiring social distancing of 3-6 feet but will implement if and when needed.
Parents are encouraged to continue to monitor symptoms as with other illnesses. Quarantine will not be implemented and contact tracing will no longer be used.
While some quarantine policies were lightened in January at Garrett, Weaver said the progression has been positive in all schools in Indiana. Visitors and volunteers will have the same policy as students. Masks are no longer required on school buses as of last Friday.
The complete policy will be updated and posted on the school’s website and is required for review in six months.
Weaver also presented the district’s financial report card, highlighting the tax rate reduction in 2022 to 1.100 from 1.1536 last year. The rate is the lowest in the past five years. The report also showed assessed valuation in the district at $460,881,327 compared to $426,647,992 last year.
Also of note was the number of pupils transported to school daily at 951, slightly higher than last year at 924 but fewer than the 1,041 in 2019 when COVID issues emerged. Buses travel 1,139 miles per day according to the report, similar to previous years.
Also Monday, the board approved a real estate joint venture agreement between the school and RBT Property Group in Garrett to refurbish a home at 308 S. Guilford St., donated by Garrett alumnus Steven Fike.
Under the agreement, the school’s building trades students and RBT will split the cost the improvements and share in the proceeds of the home once it is sold. The hands-on work for students involves demolition and remodeling while learning the basics of flipping homes. The non-monetary home donation was valued at $125,000.
The welding program at Garrett continues to grow, according to Career Development Program Director Cory Schoon, with early projection of 70-80 already signed up.
Band director Josh Hettinger was given approval to move forward on a band trip to Disney World in Orlando in June 2024. Hettinger said the two-year advance would allow time for families to prepare financially for the five-day trip, with travel options still to be determined.
“(Band members) need more time together, not in practice or competitions,” he said. The trip would offer a familial atmosphere and also a good opportunity for concert and clinic events, as well as retention and recruitment of members and motivation for students now in grades 7-10 to join in the band.
Students joining the trip will be required to be a full-time band member for the entire year. Hettinger said trips to Chicago might be planned on alternate years moving forward. Selling fundraisers are being considered, as well as a possible march-a-thon event.
SAT testing for the class of 2023 is planned Wednesday, the first class under the new graduation checklist, according to Principal Matt Smith. The test is offered at no charge for all juniors statewide. For those wishing to retake the test at a later date to improve scores, that fee will need to be paid by the students.
The GKB Education Foundation presented $1,000 to Anthony Thomas for teacher innovation. The Indiana Department of Education awarded $171,561 for a Project Aware grant. In addition to the Fike donation, the school accepted a donation of $6,245 for the new Bateman Gym flag and $3,000 from the NRA for the GHS Shotgun Club.
Donations for extracurricular and miscellaneous organizations totaling $4,265 were accepted for the girls basketball program, After Prom, cross country and volleyball programs, student leadership, KARE program and the J.E. Ober science fair.
The board approved personnel recommendations: resignations of Lisa Kruse as first grade instructor and Kelly Hagan as custodian; the retirement of Becky Blotkamp as high school athletic secretary effective at the end of the school year; the separation of service of Caleb Grim as cafeteria/custodial employee; and the hiring of Charles McKinney as custodial employee, Halee Klopfenstein as high school instructional assistant; and the change from part-time to full-time cafeteria employees Sherry Brown and Alissa Chisholm.
High school coaches were approved: Bob Lapadot as assistant track coach, Halee Klopfenstein as volunteer assistant track coach, Brody Dixon as varsity assistant softball coach and Joe Filosa as varsity assistant baseball coach.
Middle school coaches also approved: Chance Hinkle as assistant track coach and Seth Montoya as volunteer track coach.
The board approved the following:
• School lunch food agreement with no changes;
• Instructors to attend the National School Social Work Conference in Wheeling, Illinois on April 8-9;
• An engineer’s roofing proposal from MartinRiley Architects;
• 2022-2023 Bring Your Own Apple Device program with no changes for grades 9-12. Kindergarten through eighth grade students will no longer included in the program as they have received devices through a grant;
• Instructor Cory Schoon to attend the National Association of Workforce Board’s “The Forum” in Washington D.C.;
• Up to five instructors to attend the 2022 Annual Visible Learning Conference in Aurora, Colorado from July 25-28;
• Up to four individuals to attend the ASU+GSV Summit in San Diego, Calif. on April 4-6 by special invitation of the Indiana Department of Education;
• Joining in litigation against manufacturers, distributors and sellers of electric cigarettes and vaping products and an associated attorney-client engagement agreement; and
• High school Salty Surveyors field trip to Charleston, Illinois on March 21.
Principal Kristi Surfus reported the success of the science fair at J.E. Ober Elementary, and that iRead testing for grade three will be next week. Second-grade students who want to take the test early can do so. If they earn a passing grade, they will not need to retake the test next year, while students whose results need improvement will be focused for intervention, she said.
The middle school science fair for grades 6-8 produced many amazing projects, according to Assistant Principal Canden Pepple. Student projects were judged in 10 categories and specialty awards were also presented.
The middle school Cyber Patriot team was also recognized for its national awards.
